Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.