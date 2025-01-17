BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.7 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
