BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.7 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

