Burney Co. Acquires 3,307 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $324,960,000 after buying an additional 397,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.57 and its 200 day moving average is $209.94.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. This trade represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,407,303. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.