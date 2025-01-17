Burney Co. Buys 872 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 62.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 750.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,283,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62. The stock has a market cap of $207.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

