Burney Co. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 18.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,463,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 166,429 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 241,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,625. The trade was a 17.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $505,109.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,658.12. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Terex

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.