Burney Co. Sells 459 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 512,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,396,000 after buying an additional 511,553 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $210.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $201.58 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.19.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

