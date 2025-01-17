Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) Holdings Raised by ALM First Financial Advisors LLC

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,381 shares during the period. Cambria Global Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,204 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GVAL opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

About Cambria Global Value ETF

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

