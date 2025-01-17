Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $159.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.22. Oracle has a 12-month low of $105.68 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $446.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

