Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 247 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

Shares of LHX opened at $218.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

