Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 646 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $203.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.16 and its 200 day moving average is $198.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

