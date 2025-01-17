Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 63.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $486.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

