Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

VOO stock opened at $544.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $431.81 and a one year high of $559.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

