Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $279.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.