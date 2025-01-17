Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

