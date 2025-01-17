Capital Planning LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $119.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.15. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

