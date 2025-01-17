Capital Planning LLC Invests $3.08 Million in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Capital Planning LLC owned about 0.43% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 201.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 953,285 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.35 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

