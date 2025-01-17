Capital Planning LLC Purchases 8,138 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGMU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

