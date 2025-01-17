Capital Planning LLC Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,959 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,368,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 143.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 343,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,977 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $229.03 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
