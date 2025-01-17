Capital Planning LLC Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,959 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,368,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 143.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 343,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,977 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $229.03 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.