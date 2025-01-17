Capital Planning LLC Sells 70,091 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Capital Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,091 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 135.0% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.18 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

