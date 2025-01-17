Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Capital Southwest also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-$0.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSWC

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 141.46%.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.