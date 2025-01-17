Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. Capital Southwest also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.630-0.640 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSWC opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 37.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 141.46%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

