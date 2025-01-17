Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.900-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,685. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average of $111.61. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $127.27.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

