Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Update

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,947.0 days.

CGJTF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.34. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

