Cellectar Biosciences Plans to Highlight 2025 Strategic Initiatives at Biotech Showcase – An Overview

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a renowned late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cancer treatment drugs, disclosed its strategic initiatives for 2025. The company aims to showcase these initiatives during the Biotech Showcase at the 43rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco from January 13-15, 2025.

Get alerts:

A recent press release outlined the company’s key strategic plans, including focusing on the advancement of the potential first-in-class cancer targeting agent, Iopofosine I 131. This agent demonstrated promising results in the CLOVER-WaM study, achieving an 83.6% Overall Response Rate (ORR) and surpassing primary and secondary efficacy endpoints. Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi from the Mayo Clinic presented these findings at the 66th Annual American Society of Hematology Conference in December 2024.

The company’s CEO, James Caruso, emphasized the commitment to bring Iopofosine to patients suffering from Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia, a disease with limited treatment options. Cellectar expressed plans to collaborate with regulatory agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to secure conditional market approvals.

In addition to Iopofosine, Cellectar is focusing on advancing its radiotherapeutic assets, including Alpha- and Auger-emitting Radioconjugates, into Phase 1/2a Solid Tumor Studies. The lead compound, CLR 121225, has shown promise in solid tumor models such as pancreatic, colorectal, and breast cancer.

Looking ahead, Cellectar expects to conduct a confirmatory study for Iopofosine, intending to enroll 40-60 patients per arm within 18 months of study initiation. The company is actively exploring various avenues to ensure the drug’s accessibility to patients, with sufficient funding extending well into late 2025. Furthermore, they are evaluating partnership opportunities to enhance the reach of their clinical studies.

Beyond their core drug candidate, Cellectar is dedicated to developing their proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate (PDC) platform, with programs like CLR 121125 showing promise in treating tumors like triple-negative breast cancer.

Through their strategic initiatives for 2025, Cellectar Biosciences remains committed to advancing innovative cancer treatments and improving patient outcomes. Interested individuals can access a live webcast and a replay of James Caruso’s presentation at the Biotech Showcase on the company’s investor relations website.

For more information about Cellectar Biosciences, visit their official website at www.cellectar.com or follow them on social media platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

This news release contains forward-looking statements subject to various risks and uncertainties, detailed in periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cellectar Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as situations evolve.

Investor Contact:

Anne Marie Fields

Precision AQ

212-362-1200

[email protected]

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cellectar Biosciences’s 8K filing here.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles