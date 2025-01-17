Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 227,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.77.

Cellnex Telecom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

