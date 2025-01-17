Central Valley Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 223.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 929,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 851,649 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:UNOV opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 783,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $156,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,680,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,536,025.40. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,444,785 shares of company stock valued at $247,519 in the last ninety days.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

