Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 696.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $544.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $431.81 and a 1-year high of $559.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $547.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

