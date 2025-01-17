Central Valley Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $265.07 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $211.77 and a twelve month high of $280.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.61.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

