Central Valley Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 99,921 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $69.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,550,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,605. This represents a 27.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,580,255.16. The trade was a 34.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

