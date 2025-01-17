Central Valley Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.