Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 17,340 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

