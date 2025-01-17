Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

