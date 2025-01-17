Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 217,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,169,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.43 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

