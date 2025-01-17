Certified Advisory Corp Has $3.21 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

