Certified Advisory Corp Has $9.24 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,686,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $117.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

