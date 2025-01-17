Certified Advisory Corp Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 462.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,571,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,314 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 906,935 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 572,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,558,000 after buying an additional 441,484 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

