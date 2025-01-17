Certified Advisory Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $175,884,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.67 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.