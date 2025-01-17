Channel Wealth LLC Acquires 1,538 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,036,000 after acquiring an additional 242,786 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after acquiring an additional 531,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,502,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Realty Income stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

