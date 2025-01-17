Channel Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs makes up approximately 1.4% of Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $452.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

