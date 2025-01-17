CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 115857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

CHAR Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Sbrolla purchased 801,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,222.11. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

