Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.35 and last traded at $209.80, with a volume of 24103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.75.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.83 and a 200 day moving average of $151.14.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after buying an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile



Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

