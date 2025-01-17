Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 19,404.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,260 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after buying an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 949.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.87.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

CVX stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

