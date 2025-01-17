China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
China National Building Material Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBUMY remained flat at $21.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. China National Building Material has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $26.34.
About China National Building Material
