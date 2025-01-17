China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBUMY remained flat at $21.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. China National Building Material has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

