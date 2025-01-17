Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CCBC remained flat at $13.77 during midday trading on Friday. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

