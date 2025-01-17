Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $274.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.09. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $226.74 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.