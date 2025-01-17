Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 139,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,437.36. This trade represents a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.