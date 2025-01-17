Churchill China (LON:CHH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 599 ($7.33) and last traded at GBX 630 ($7.71), with a volume of 30186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 675 ($8.26).

Churchill China Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £62.70 million, a PE ratio of 802.82, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 729.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 933.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill China

In related news, insider Robin George Williams purchased 721 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 774 ($9.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,580.54 ($6,828.02). Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

See Also

