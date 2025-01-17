CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 173.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 127.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,917,000 after purchasing an additional 168,800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 13.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Leidos by 39.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Barclays lifted their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.73 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

