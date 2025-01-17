Citigroup Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $795.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $895.00 to $795.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $693.23 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $666.25 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $744.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $954.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,945,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

