Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.65 and traded as low as C$23.50. Clarke shares last traded at C$23.50, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

Clarke Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.65. The stock has a market cap of C$327.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.18.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

